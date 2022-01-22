Nicole Kidman shone in a princess dress in Los Angeles

If you are a fan of Sex and the CityBy now, you’re probably already following all the paparazzi photos from the set of its modern sequel, which premieres on HBO in December. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) have been busy shooting in New York since the summer. Fashion has always played an important role in the series, so it’s no surprise that the 2021 reboot is just as stylish as the original. Parker’s Bradshaw has worn a number of modern looks and fashion Collect all the outfits you’ve worn so far.

Carrie is known for her quirky, risky eye, and in recent months, Parker – who is the cover star of December Vogue- he has slipped back into his Manolo Blahniks with ease. Her passionate love of dressing up hasn’t diminished with age, and the series’ costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiag, have done an excellent job of reviving her bold aesthetic. They’ve incorporated iconic pieces that she’s worn on the show in the past, like the overalls, the Fendi Baguette bag, and that studded belt. But at the same time, they have used modern silhouettes to evolve their style. Carolina Herrera’s pink shirt dress that she wore in July, for example, is timeless.

However, this is not to say that all of Carrie’s outfits are fresh off the runway. In fact, many of the pieces that Carrie has worn in the reboot are vintage. As the Instagram account @justlikethatcloset documents, she has worn a striped kaftan from the ’70s, a gray Jean Paul Gaultier suit from the ’90s, and most recently, a L’Wren Scott dress from 2002. Carrie has always had an eclectic eye and the ability to blend the decades, and in And Just Like That, we are seeing this progress even more. There are also plenty of fabulous heels and spectacular hats. Even if you’re not a fan of the original series, consider the upcoming premiere to be the perfect time to get inspiration for new outfits. Because who better to fire up some wacky ideas than TV’s most famous fashionista?

Here are all of Carrie Bradshaw’s new outfits so far.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com