Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Rejected Because of Her Age

As discreet as she is, Nicole did not mention which producers or directors have “closed the doors” to her because of her age, the actress did delve into her most recent role and the similarities they possess.

“They told her it wasn’t enough and she was too old. I can understand Lucille Ball, when they say, ‘You’re over it. You’re done.’ I’ve been in this industry for decades, and I’ve been ‘done’ more than once. time […] I felt frustrated – like many women in different careers – with the idea of ​​being told ‘Well that’s it. You’re past your period where everything is going to be okay and now you’re in your 40s and we’re not that interested in your narrative or your ideas or who you are as a woman or a person.“, he told Daily Mail, statements that were applauded by their fans.