Nicole Kidman lashes out at Hollywood for this reason that has to do with women

United States.- Nicole Kidman She is a featured actress Hollywood who decided to talk about the age discrimination that exists in the film industry, indicating that women over 40 years of age can no longer continue with their careers.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The actress, through an interview to talk about the tape Being The Ricardos, talked about how the years of his life have passed and how this has affected his career.

There is a great consensus in the industry that a female actress, when she reaches around 40 years old, is already finished. I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say ‘Your due date is past’, but I have had times where I’ve been rejected and the door slammed in my face. It is definitely something that moves you and changes you.

Shortly before the premiere of her new film, Nicole had to deal with criticism from Lucille Ball fans, who indicated that Kidman did not go out of her way to represent the comedy artist.

Despite the bad comments, director Aaron Sorkin stood up for the actress. “The only thing that matters here is that when Nicole, as Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think she does an amazing job of impersonating Lucy.”