New Chevrolet Groove stands in its role

CHevrolet is determined to conquer new territories and one of the strongest bets it made to achieve this was to restructure its product portfolio and, boy, did it turn 180 degrees, with the departure of old players who seemed indispensable, but in the end they didn’t. they were and the incorporation of new guests in their main table.

Among the novelties that we can find in its renewed menu is the Groove, a small SUV that promises to conquer the hearts of those who are looking for an accessible and good-looking product.

The brand paid particular attention to the appearance of this new proposal and provided it with design lines that will quickly attract the attention of those who see it pass by; every time its futuristic lines dress it with a very particular touch that does not go unnoticed.

Although it does not look much like what we had previously seen of Chevrolet trucks in our country, it is easy to find a reference that allows us to locate in which league this truck is playing, because it is enough to turn to see the Captiva, but not the first generation that was manufactured in Mexico, but rather the one that has just been incorporated into the product portfolio of the American firm. And it is that both trucks come from the alliance that the American firm has with the Chinese giant SAIC Motor, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world.

The Groove even shares a name with Captiva in China, where both are identified by the Baojun name.

So the visual identity of this SUV, which makes use of LED daytime running lights and a very slim profile, with state-of-the-art lighting systems, are an added value that both Captiva and Groove will offer as a courtesy of their country of origin, where Vehicles today boast very sophisticated infotainment systems.

With new generations of buyers increasingly in love with cell phones, vehicles like this one seek to have better connectivity proposals between the mobile and the car, which makes a lot of sense if we turn to see the interface of this truck, which includes a touch screen eight-inch, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which becomes the protagonist of the dashboard and center console.

To complete the picture of modernity, Chevrolet had other amenities that new drivers increasingly request, such as rear parking sensors, a reverse camera and even a tire pressure monitoring system, which are accompanied by a panoramic roof and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Fortunately, and to be consistent with its futuristic look, in terms of security systems the brand has also served generously, so on board we will find other things that we applaud, such as traction and stability control, essential for a vehicle with a central gravity higher than that of a sedan, anti-lock disc brakes and if none of this is enough to avoid an accident, also front and side airbags.

Its urban profile makes use of a motorization more oriented to conservative fuel consumption that, according to the technical sheet, will be around 17 kilometers per liter, something that is not expected from an SUV of this size, but that when visiting the gas station is appreciated .

For this, Chevrolet engineers decided to configure the version sold in our country with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which is capable of providing 110 horsepower and 108 pound-feet of thrust, which is possible to manage thanks to to a CVT automatic gearbox with different driving modes in the most equipped versions and a six-speed manual for the entry option.

The 4.22 meters long Groove are full of arguments to convince those who are looking for a small truck, with more height than a sedan and a suspension more adapted to rough terrain, with a budget below 400 thousand pesos, because everything on board her is designed to be functional and as long as possible durable, to mitigate maintenance costs as much as possible, with durable materials and ready to fight the day-to-day battle, positioning itself as the option entry into the world of Chevrolet trucks.

To find the answer to why it is called Groove, we would have to go back to the 2007 New York Auto Show, when General Motors presented three concept vehicles that sought to identify with a younger audience: Beat, Groove and Spark, which were created in its center of design of Incheon, in South Korea.

From that Groove, which was presented as a five-door model with a high roof and practically smooth sides, with a very short hood and huge fenders, with a certain air of the HHR of that time, practically only the name remained, since today the evolution of This product takes up a more stylized proposal, urban yes, but above all it seeks to connect with those who want to get the most out of their investment and find a small truck with the three B’s: good, pretty and cheap.

THE IDEAL DRIVER

NAME: Sammy Rockss.

PROFESSION: Singer, conductor and music composer.

FAVORITE FOOD: The roasted meat

FAVORITE DRINK: Red wine.

HOBBIES: Live with the family and with their pets, skate, cook and paint.

FACEBOOK: SammyRockss

TWITTER: @sammyrockss

INSTAGRAM: @sammyrockss

The artist originally from Tampico comes from a family of musicians. “I come from a family of very rock people; the band Hot Berries where I am with my brother, we have been together practically all our lives, all our lives playing and composing and we arrived in Mexico approximately eight years ago and we decided to do it formally and we are about to release a single and we continue creating and collaborating”, tells us.

I loved the Groove, it’s very practical, I do see myself carrying my snare drums, my guitars, my drums, my bass, with the whole band to rehearse, because I always go by them and I do see them all in there; It also works very well for me because I’m not that good at parking and this truck is the perfect size for us women, it’s very nice and very well equipped.”

