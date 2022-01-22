National Lottery Results: LIST of winners of the Superior Draw 2710 today January 21, 2022

How are you in luck? This Friday, January 21, the National Lottery has just celebrated its Top Draw 2710 in honor of the Olympic medalists of the Mexican Delegation and, the Binary Herald already has the winning numbers.

This raffle paid tribute to the Mexican athletes and para-athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, who demonstrated the claw of the tricolor team at a time of global crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Likewise, the athletes who brought the first Olympic medals to our country were honored.

The Superior Draw No. 2710 had a Major Prize of 17 million pesos in two series and a main prize with a series of 8,500,000 pesos.

What was the winning ticket for Superior Draw No. 2710?

Through its social networks, the National Lottery announced the lucky winning number among the 60,000 pieces participating in the draw on January 21.

The big winner is the ticket with the number: 55131

What days is the Superior Draw held?

If you want to participate in this draw, remember that it takes place every Friday at 8:00 p.m. You can follow the broadcast of the draw live, through the social networks of the National Lottery, either on its YouTube channel or on its official Facebook account or Twitter.

If you want to know the schedule of all the National Lottery draws, you can check it HERE.

What were the prizes?

The Superior Draw is the only draw that each week offers a total bag of 51 million 833 thousand 200 pesos. These are the amounts that the participants could win considering that their number is the winner of the 17 million pesos jackpot:

A piece of $40: Earn 425,000 pesos

A series of $800: Win 8 million 500 thousand pesos

Two Series of $1600 (total): Earn 17 million pesos

Where can I check the full results?

Remember that the rest of the winning numbers will be announced on the official site of the National Lottery, starting at 11:00 p.m. In this LINK you can consult the complete lists of the winning numbers of the prizes of all the draws.

The National Lottery mentions that the collection of prizes and refunds of physical and electronic lottery tickets will have a period of 60 calendar days after the celebration of each Draw. Find the validity information on the back of each ticket. You can also consult the way in which you should collect your prizes HERE.

Congratulations to the winners.

