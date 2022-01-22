MX League. Alexis Peña returns to Necaxa for Clausura 2022

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 22.01.2022 00:38:38





Alexis Pena will live his second stage as a player of Necaxa. After not convincing Blue Cross and not get into the plans Chivas, the defender found a place in the team led by Paul Guede, which is at the bottom of the overview table.

It was through his Twitter account that the Rayos made the arrival of the 26-year-old soccer player official. “Alexis Peña returns to the Rayos on loan during the year 2022. Welcome!” was the message dedicated by the Aguascalientes squad to its new player.

It should be remembered that between 2019 and 2020 Peña wore the Necaxa shirt, a team he left to be part of the ranks of the Sacred Flock Facing the Closing 2020. His time with the rojiblancos was not very good, as he was separated from the team due to a indiscipline problem.

After this event, the Pachuca youth squad came to Blue Cross on loan for the Closing and Opening 2021; however, he failed to convince the Celestials and the purchase option that existed was not made valid.

Necaxa will be looking for his first victory of the tournament when he visits the home of Santos Laguna, match corresponding to Day 3 of the Closure 2022 which will be held this Saturday at 7:00 p.m.