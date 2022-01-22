Most outstanding Culture, Film and Television News of the week from January 16 to 22, 2022 – Radio Super Popayán

At Radio Super Popayán we also have a space for the most important national and international culture, film and television news for the week of January 16 to 22, 2022.

The Informattivo is a content produced by Matt Murod.

The Mexican daughter of Gabriel García Márquez

In recent days, the rumor of the Mexican daughter of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez has spread with great force, since eight years had to pass for the Cartagena newspaper ‘El Universal’ to share a chronicle entitled “‘A daughter , the best kept secret of Gabriel García Márquez’, in which it is shown that the alleged daughter of the author of One Hundred Years of Solitude is called Indira Cato and was born in Mexico due to the secret relationship between Gabo and the filmmaker and journalist Susana Cato while they wrote the scripts for some movies. The secret of the unrecognized daughter of the Nobel Prize for Literature was never revealed, according to the chronicle, out of respect for Gabo’s wife, Mercedes Barcha, and their children.

YouTube Originals say goodbye

In 2016, YouTube launched its original series and documentaries content brand known as “Youtube Originals” with which it intended to compete with Netflix and HBO, however, the project failed to take off in the way they expected, since its business model was already positioned with ad-supported free videos uploaded by content creators around the world. So from now on, according to YouTube’s chief commercial officer, the business model will only host and finance content produced by independent creators.

Juan Gabriel was investigated by the Mexican government

The newspaper El Universal de México revealed that the Federal Security Directorate (DFS), an investigation and espionage agency of the PRI governments of the 1970s and 1980s in Mexico, allocated public resources to investigate all aspects of Juan’s life. Gabriel, the Mexican singer and songwriter who became the idol of Latin America and who died in August 2016. The investigation included all aspects of Juan Gabriel’s life from his properties, his criminal record, to the details of his intimate life .

Curious fact: The man known as the ‘human lightning rod’, a United States ranger who had seven lives to deal with the lightning strikes that struck him and caused various injuries, was included in the ‘Guinness World Records’ book since 1977 as the survivor of The greatest amount of lightning, however, was found dead at the age of 71 on September 23, 1983, along with a weapon, which, according to the police report, he had used to commit suicide “supposedly because he was rejected by a love”.

‘Don’t talk about Bruno’ from the soundtrack of Enchantment, is the most successful Disney song since 1995

‘No Se Habla de Bruno’, from the soundtrack of the animated film Encanto inspired by Colombia, is Disney’s biggest musical success since 1995, since it is the first song from a film by this production company that reaches fourth place in the US ‘Billboard Hot’ list in over 26 years. The song, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has reached a position that until now only songs from movies like The Lion King, Pocahontas Y Frozen. ‘No mention of Bruno’ is only behind ‘An ideal world’, from the movie Aladdin, which hit No. 1 in 1993. Also, last week, the full soundtrack album for “Encanto” dethroned Adele and hit No. 1 on the US best-selling album chart, a list compiled by Billboard. since 1956.

The 5 celebrities considered the most beautiful in history

In recent weeks, a list of the 5 celebrities who have been named the most beautiful women in history has been released, and although it is important to clarify that beauty is subjective, then I will tell you which are the celebrities that are part of the list: we found Marilyn Monroe, the actress, model and singer of the 50s and 60s; also this Grace Kelly, Actress who became the Princess of Monaco upon marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956, and who died at age 52 in a car accident. Also added to the list brigitte bardot, icon of European beauty, and two actresses of the new generation as Scarlett Johanssonny Natalie Portman.

What are the audiovisual productions that are leading or trending on television, digital platforms and cinema?

In the Colombian television, the three most watched programs of the week were, the program My name is in the first place, the bioseries Arelys Henao I sing not to cry in second place, and new rich new poor in third place.

In Netflix Three Colombian products are trending: the series Juanpis Gonzalez, the soap opera woman-fragranced coffee and the soap opera new rich new poor.

In Disney+ The animated movie inspired by Colombia: Encanto, and the Marvel Universe movie: Eternals.

In the Cinema listings Two premieres stand out: the action and suspense film Agents 355, and the action, suspense and horror film, underwater threat.

And I close this news block with a curious fact: the video of Baby Shark, the popular South Korean children’s song, became the first video to exceed 10 billion views on YouTube, a goal it reached just over a year after unseating Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito video as the most viewed video on YouTube. digital platform.

