More records are coming for the Mexican Stock Exchange – El Financiero

The main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, the S&P/BMV IPC, may end the year at record levels, as analysts expect it to end at 57,488 points, an increase of 8 percent compared to what was achieved in 2020.

Through the Market Sentiment Survey of the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions (AMIB) in January, 18 experts they considered that there are better conditions, since in December they projected that the IPC would end at 56 thousand 446 points on average.

However, some analysts considered that could exceed that expectation. For example, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Grupo Financiero Monex and Toscana Wealth Managemet calculate that the IPC will be around 58 thousand points. IDEA Asset Management did it in 58 thousand 190 units.

Gaspar Alberto Quijano Paredes, an independent expert, was the most optimistic in considering that the BMV’s benchmark index could end in the 60 thousand units. Meta-analysis was placed close to this level, with 59 thousand 971 units.

These projections are given in a context in which the S&P /BMV IPC has registered all-time highs in the first sessions of 2022: on January 12 it reached 53 thousand 951 points, but last Monday it broke expectations again by reaching 53 thousand 973 points.

What ‘environment’ is detected in the markets?

Juan Rich, director of analysis and strategy at Ve por Más, pointed out that a positive balance is detected in the markets, that although uncertainty can still affect each time a new variant of COVID-19 appears, the growth of companies and your profits still at good levels, thanks to an adaptation they found to the pandemic.

“In the last month of 2021, the growth of the Stock Market was quite strong, so we see that we started with 53 thousand points this year, really the expected return for the closing is 8.9 percent and the 57 thousand 900 points is a figure that we see that can be reached”, he pointed out.

In the case of the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), stock market experts predicted that it will end the year at 1,176 points, which would represent an advance of 6.7 percent compared to the end of 2021.

Optimism grows in the market

The AMIB survey also revealed investors’ willingness to increase their exposure to the stock market, which grew compared to last December, from 47.1 percent to 66.7 percent.

Those not seeking a larger share dropped from 17.6 percent to 11.1 percent month over month; while those who defined their most neutral behavior went from 35.3 percent to 22.2 percent from December of last year to January.