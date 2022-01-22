Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul; Where to see the match? Here we tell you

One of the most anticipated matches of Day 3 of the Mx League is undoubtedly the duel between the Rayados del Monterrey and the “Máquina” del Cruz Azul, as it has all the elements to become an unforgettable match at the BBVA stadium in point at 9:06 p.m., central Mexico time.

What a duel in the ‘Steel Giant’!!!@Rayados Y @Blue Cross they face what is expected to be an extraordinary match. Who will take the 3 points?#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #GritaMéxicoC22 pic.twitter.com/zi1SKDTJEs – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 22, 2022

Tonight they will meet again with their exclusives, the Monterrey native Charly Rodríguez, who now plays in the squad commanded by Juan Reynoso and Luis Romo, who came to reinforce the “Gang” for the Clausura 2022 tournament, both became benchmarks with their team and they want it to continue this way.

Another ingredient that undoubtedly makes it attractive is that it is the last match in Mexican soccer, before traveling to the United Arab Emirates to face the FIFA Club World Cup, where they seek to put the name of Mexico on high, although it will not be an easy situation, since they will have to cope with the loss of 10 of their members due to the World Cup qualifiers.

Where to see the match?

The match between the Rayados del Monterrey and the “Máquina” del Cruz Azul will take place this Saturday, January 22, 2022, which will take place at 9:06 p.m., central Mexico time, a meeting that It will take place on the field of the BBVA Stadium and you can see it through the Fox Sports signal.

📅 When is it played? Saturday January 22

⏰ What time is it played? 9:06 p.m.

🏟 Where is it played? BBVA Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? Fox Sports