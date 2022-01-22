Mon Laferte moves with her performance in ‘Tiny Desk’

Mon Laferte has starred in one of the most anticipated Tiny Desk Concerts. In this way, the artist has made a spectacular concert from the YouTube channel of NPR Music.

“Since I was little, in Tepoztlán it was very difficult for me to sing, I hardly get the air anymore” expressed the artist very excited to be with all her fans again, even if it was through a screen. It should be remembered that she is in a very advanced state of gestation, so her return to the stage will be long in coming.

Meanwhile, the artist wanted to give her fans a gift, participating in one of the most famous music sessions in music. Sessions in which you previously artists of the stature of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello or C. Tangana have participated.

During her performance at the Tiny Desk Concert, Mon Laferte wasted delicacy, feeling and emotion, with a very powerful staging that left no one indifferent, and with which she once again demonstrated her full potential, as well as her impressive voice. In this way, he performed four of his greatest hits.

The artist’s performance began with the song ‘Your lack of wanting’, which was part of the album ‘Mon Laferte (Vol. 1)’ published in 2015, an album that catapulted her to the most absolute success.

After this song, the artist performed ‘Why I went to fall in love with you’, from the album ‘Norma’ published in 2018 and the concert continued with the song ‘Se me va a quemar el corazón’, one of their most recent singles, choosing to close ‘Placer Hollywood’, from the album ‘1940 Carmen’. A Unforgettable performance that her fans enjoyed to the fullest, hoping to see her again soon on stage.