Millionaire offer plus a striker to Cruz Azul for ‘Pol’ Fernández

Talleres de Córdoba got into the fight for ‘Pol’ Fernández and would have already put Cruz Azul on the table a millionaire offer plus one of his strikers.

Guillermo Fernandez’s novel in this transfer market there seems to be no end, because when it seemed that everything was arranged so that ‘Pol’ will arrive at Boca Juniors, got into the fight another team from Argentina, which would have already put on the table Blue Cross a millionaire offer plus a player from their ranks.

According to information from the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, Talleres de Córdoba would also be interested in adding to its ranks to the still cement midfielder, so he already came up with the soccer player to offer you a more economically attractive contract of what he offers Xeneize and also contacted the management of Machine.

It is so, contrary to Boca Juniors, the argentinian outfit I would have already put on the table to Cruz Azul the formal offer by the tab of ‘Pol’ Fernandez, in which included the amount of 1.5 million dollars and also added as payment to one of his strikers: Junior Arias, knowing the urgency of John Reynoso for reinforcing this area of ​​the pitch.

In this way, and despite in La Noria they were upset for the way in which the soccer player 30 years handled the situation, with his unexpected visit to your country, it is almost a fact that ‘Pol’ is not going to return to Mexico City, so it will only depend on your decision to know if he returns to the team that saw him born as a footballer or change it for the extra tickets offered from Córdoba.

You have to remember that ‘Pol’ Fernández ends his contract with Cruz Azul in June 2022, and despite the fact that from Argentina it was reported that he had already communicated to the sky-blue directive that he would not renew his bond with the club, there was still minimal hope for the cement team to stay, at least to fulfill the remainder of his contract, as promised.