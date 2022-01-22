Every week Microsoft offers some free games to enjoy temporarily with free play days, which this weekend includes The Yakuza Remastered Collection, the compilation of the Yakuza saga that includes the third, fourth and fifth installments of the franchise, along with two other titles.

However, this is not the only thing that those from Redmond offer from time to time, since, as we have seen on other occasions, from this very moment Microsoft offers a free retro game for Xbox, as we have known thanks to the publication that has been made through Chollometro, and it will be neither more nor less than FEAR 3

Microsoft offers this great retro game for free for Xbox

As we can see in the corresponding publication made through chollometro, to get this free retro game for Xbox We must do it through a Mexican account, or by changing the region of ours. Once this is done, we will search for the title and we will be able to download it completely free of charge.

Get this game free on Xbox with Gold for a limited time

Alma is waiting and a new level of terror rises as you and your cannibal brother battle your way through a hellish nightmare. Fight together or die alone on a deadly mission to confront Alma and discover if blood runs deeper than FEAR. Players can take on the role of the Point Man, a genetically enhanced soldier with superhuman reflexes and the ability to manipulate time, or the undead spirit of his brother Paxton Fettel, a paranormal entity possessing incredible psychic powers.

If you want get FEAR 3 for freeDo not hesitate and do it right now.