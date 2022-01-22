Melate Results: Winning Numbers for Friday, January 21 in Draw No. 3539

The National Melate Lottery will have its Draw No. 3539 corresponding to Friday, January 21. What were the results and winning numbers and what time does the draw start?

Result ready! The winning numbers are already announced AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

All the results of melate Friday January 21 will be published from the 21.15 CDMX time



The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecast website.

You can fill out this ticket physically at one of the more than 9,000 agencies

National Melate Lottery, Friday, January 21: Results and winning numbers of Draw 3539

This draw will be held from 9:15 p.m. CDMX time.

Melate: what is the schedule for Draw 3539 on Friday, January 21

The Melate takes place every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 p.m. CDMX time.

Melate, Friday, January 21: how to play and where to bet on the National Lottery

All players who match at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the greater the prize.

To play Revancha or Revanchita you only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

Melate: what are the prices of the National Lottery

Historical Melate: all the results of each draw of the National Lottery

All previous draw results for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita can be viewed online.