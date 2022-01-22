Marvel: Why Tom Cruise could be a variant of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Yes: expectations are high and the truth is that we expect many marvel characters new and from past franchises appearing if only for a moment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this sense, one of the actors who has been named the most among the rumors about this work is Tom Cruise, who supposedly could give life to a variant of Tony Stark and The reason for this strange event can be found in the first Iron Man movie.

The actor who was almost Iron Man

It is almost impossible to imagine Tony Stark with an appearance other than that of Robert Downey Jr., however, before the actor had obtained the role of the famous playboy with Hombre de Hierro, another artist was in negotiations to play the character: Tom Cruise.

However, in the end Tom Cruise Turned Down The Role In The First Marvel Studios Movie Assuming It Wouldn’t Work because he did not feel “connected” with the character, as revealed by the actor in an interview he gave to Comic Book on April 16, 2018. According to Tom Cruise, the actor puts a lot of thought into what his contributions to the viewing public might be before deciding to bring a character to life.

More than a decade after the premiere of the first Iron Man movie, Marvel fans have turned to see the man who offered us an excellent job in top gun hoping that, with the narrative possibilities that the Multiverse confers on the MCU, Cruise takes on the armor of the world’s greatest hero, offering us a little more of Tony Stark.

Whether in a small cameo or contributing quite a few scenes to the new MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswe hope that Tom Cruise chooses to play the lovers of the fan service a show full of nostalgia to the history of Marvel. Seeing it as a variant of Tony Stark would blow our minds, and the truth is that more than ever there are reasons to believe that this can be reflected in reality.

And you, did you already know the reasons why people believe that Tom Cruise could join the MCU?

