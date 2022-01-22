Marta Riesco feels like Britney Spears because of the media harassment after her relationship with Antonio David was made public

The month of January began with the confirmation of a courtship that had already been rumored: that of Antonio David Flores and Marta Riesco. The speculations became a reality and the couple began to be constantly followed by the paparazzi looking for more details of their idyll. The journalist, who is not used to dealing with this, has made a comparison of her situation with that of the harassment that Britney Spears received at the time.

This follows from the comment that the worker of The AR program She has shared on her social networks a story with a very significant phrase that a friend of hers had previously published. Therefore, if Marta Riesco has also appropriated it, it follows that she agrees with what is said.

Message shared by Marta Riesco Instagram

“Internet in Spain a few months ago: How bad we were with Britney Spears and Monica Lewinsky, today we would not tolerate that harassment. Internet in Spain today: Marta Riesco’s past. The change of look of Marta Riesco. The hidden face of Marta Riesco. No, nothing has changed”, reads the screenshot.

In this way, Marta Riesco compares herself with Britney Spears, who has been the focus of international media harassment for years as she is one of the most important figures in pop music, and with Monica Lewinsky, the protagonist of one one of the most notorious sex scandals that has occurred in the White House and that directly involved the president of the United States at the time, Bill Clinton.

Saving the distances, it is true that the attention of the media has been focused on this journalist and her relationship with Antonio David Flores for weeks. The recent confirmation that they are a couple and that they were already together at the end of last year has only increased interest in everything related to them.

To all this we must add the various opinions that are generated in social networks and that are often not pleasant to read. Let us remember that Antonio David and Olga Moreno, his already ex-partner, have an extensive support group called Marea Azul that has been shocked by the news of their separation.





The haters, so common on the internet, have also done their thing and have not only given their opinion but have also criticized, sometimes fiercely, this new relationship between the former civil guard and Marta Riesco who, unfortunately, will have to get used to dealing with this after having become part of the couché role as a leading character, not as a reporter.