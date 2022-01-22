Marcelo Leaño led me with lies, to have me on the bench as punishment for having eliminated Chivas: Liborio Sánchez

The former Chivas goalkeeper recalled an episode he lived with Marcelo Leaño, when he was denied his loan with Gallos, after he eliminated Guadalajara

The youth squad Chivas, Liborio Sanchez recalled the most complicated moment of his career, since after leaving the Rojiblanca institution, for not being considered a goalkeeper with ‘personality’ for the Guadalajara, a year later playing for Querétaro, he became the protagonist of the elimination of the Sacred Flock in the 2011 Opening Tournament.

The now Xinabajul Huehue goalkeeper from Guatemala, revealed that after his outstanding performance in that league, he only hoped to show that it was a mistake that they let him leave the club, however, he emphasized that he never imagined what was to come.

“I did it so they could see what they let go, the goalkeeper coach at the time told me that he did not have the personality of a goalkeeper Chivas, but I showed that the ‘rancher’ ended up deleting them.

“I didn’t want to go back to Chivas, I did not do that game to raise my hand to return to the team, I did it to say look what they let go, when the game is over, inside of me I thought: ‘I screwed up’, but I never imagined what was going to happen to come, they return me and I don’t play anything, “he said.

The 32-year-old archer revealed that he was returned to Chivas with lies of Marcelo Michel Leano, with the promise that he would be the goalkeeper in the CONCACAF Champions League games, however, he did not participate in any match for six months with the Guadalajara

“I spent eight years in ChivasThey lend me a year in Veracruz, I go to Querétaro and stay for a year and they return me, I did not want to return, honestly, they return me Marcelo Michel Leano when I was a manager, he came back to me with lies saying that I was going to play CONCACAF and I didn’t play a game in six months,” he said.

In the end, the Mexican goalkeeper considered that it was a kind of revenge on the part of the now coach of goats, returning him to the Rojiblanca institution, since he emphasized that that elimination of 2011, bothered the board a lot, because the Guadalajara It was the favorite team for the title.

“If it was something sad, I play with Querétaro, they eliminate the Chivas, Gallos Blancos reached the semifinal and they automatically returned me when Querétaro wanted to extend my contract, Chivas He said no, that they needed me because they would have two tournaments, coincidentally they didn’t put me in any CONCACAF game, there I see it more as if he “squirmed” and got hooked because we eliminated the team and at that moment Chivas he was for champion, and the eighth place eliminated the first”, he concluded.