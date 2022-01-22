Luis Fuentes responded to the criticism of the fans for the signings in America

Luis Fernando Fuentes (i) of América disputes the ball today with Ángel Mena del León, during a match for matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021 tournament, at the León Stadium, Guanajuato state (Mexico). EFE / Luis Ramirez



As a solution to the sporting problems that Club América has suffered in the two most recent tournaments, the directive headed by Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños has chosen to attract more reinforcements. Although, in the face of Grita México Clausura 2022, four new elements have been integrated into the squad, one sector considers the hiring insufficient. Even as a protest, the initiative arose to do not go to the Azteca Stadium when the team is presented, although Luis Fuentes sought to respond to criticism.

During a press conference prior to the match they will hold against the reigning Mexican soccer champion, the Mexican defender invited the fans to go to the stands of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Although he was respectful of the position of the followers, he assured that the members of the current squad have little to do with the decisions made by the board.

“The position that the people and the fans have is always respectable. We try to provide the best to give satisfaction to all. I invite you to go, regardless of what the people in long pants decide, we are here to show our faces”, he assured in his speech before the media.

Jorge Meré has been the most recent reinforcement for the Eagles squad (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Eleven days after Liga MX closes the period enabled for the registration of new players in the 18 teams, America has only managed to close the hiring of four elements. The first to be announced was Diego Valdes, midfielder who will wear the number 10 shirt and will be a great support for the construction of offensive plays in the middle of the field.

After the player from Club Santos Laguna, Jonathan Dos Santos joined. Giovani’s brother joined to strengthen the midfield and increase the level of competition in the players. The same thing happened with Alexander Zendejas, former Necaxa player and with mostly offensive characteristics. Finally, Jorge Meré arrived from the Bundesliga to fill the void left by Emmanuel Aguilera with his transfer to Atlas.

Despite the hiring, there are rumors that assuren the later incorporation of a couple more elements. However, Fuentes considered that, at present, the team has the ability to compete, since “it is always designed to fight titles, not just the league. It’s up to us to perform at our best and to be able to give our coach what he wants and to work”.

Santiago Baños has been the target of criticism for the signings he has brought to Club América (Photo: Screenshot – YouTube/Club América)

There have been numerous occasions in which the Americanist hobby has made the #OutBathrooms. However, the most recent originated when the rumor spread of the America’s alleged interest in signing Juan Otero, from Santos Laguna. And it is that, for several days, various media and sources assured an alleged deal between America and DC United for the hiring of the American team Paul Arriola to cover the right back position.

Although neither of the two movements has been confirmed by the Coapa team or the other two institutions involved, Social networks once again criticized the work of Baños in the sports presidency. Many even highlighted that the incorporations finalized and agreed upon by Solari have been more decisive than those specified by him.

With the countdown to closing records, the América will make its second appearance in Liga MX. Against the red and black of the Atlas they will be able to count on Zendejas and Dos Santos. Meanwhile, the appearance of Jorge Meré and Diego Valdés will have to wait a few more weeks.

