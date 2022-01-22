Loles León casts a halo of positivity on the state of health of Resines

They are not being easy moments within the Spanish cinematographic panorama. A month ago Antonio Resines was admitted to the ICU of the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid as a result of the coronavirus. And it is that although the new omicron variant seems to be much milder than the previous ones, the actor suffers from several pathologies that would have made his recovery complicated.

This news has kept all his colleagues in the profession on alert for four weeks, including Loles León. The interpreter has welcomed the press to publicize her new show, one night with her, which will premiere at the Teatro de la Latina and aims to get viewers to take a tour of her life with her. But on such a special occasion, Loles has not been able to forget about Resines or everything that has been happening since the end of 2021: “I know how he is. It’s better. It is much better. She has come out of the strong, the most serious and is fighting. He is very feisty, he is a strong man and he has wonderful energy. He is a spirit always of struggle and endurance, and of that, of believing in life and loving life. He is coming out of everything and is much better. He’s no longer intubated or anything, the vent puts it on a bit and it’s coming out. We will have it with us soon”, the artist clarified very sure of her words and trusting that hopefully it will be during the next few days when the relatives of Resines will set off the alarms with news that tells us that her state of health is evolving favorably and that she will be able to return to the small screen just as he has been doing for practically his entire life.

Speaking of the professional field, no one doubts that the passing of the years is a fact that affects all mortals. However, Loles looks to the future with positivity and confirms in this latest interview that at no time has she felt that age has been a handicap when it comes to finding work of her own: “Almodóvar has the right to renew and renew all actresses with whom he has worked. But I’m also telling you, I don’t agree with the idea that if you reach 50 they forget you because it’s not true. I am 71 and they remember me more than ever. So apart, not only with me, you will see Meryl Streep, you will see Glenn Close, you will see Nicole Kidman or Julia Roberts, who are already fulfilling. You see all these wonderful, older actresses. We have seen María Luisa Ponte, Julia and Irene Gutiérrez Caba here, I have always seen them being their age and working both in film and television, in everything. So they have written roles for these older actresses as well, ”he reflected unashamedly.