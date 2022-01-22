LoL x Fortnite – Vi Arcane arrives at the battle royale: Price, release date and more

The collaboration between Fortnite and League of Legends It didn’t end with Jinx’s arrival at the battle royale. Both Riot and Epic Games have officially announced that a new Arcane-related skin is about to drop. It is a skin of Saw, which will feature the clothing that surprised us in the Netflix animated series and will come to the game to be available in the store on January 23 from 1:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

All the details about Vi Arcane in Fortnite

This second installment of the collaboration between League of Legends and Fortnite will include a series of content very similar to the first. We will have an outfit, backpack, custom pickaxe, dance and a loading screen available. All at a price that, based on precedents, is expected to be around 1,800 Turkeys. As usual, some of its elements can also be purchased separately so that we can reduce the investment a bit.

Jinx will also be back in the store

Along with this collaboration, the back to the Jinx Arcane skin shop and all its accessories so that those who could not get hold of it now have a new opportunity. In this way, the collaboration between developers seems to be completed for the moment. Jinx, known in the series as Powder, is the sister of Vi and both occupy the leading roles. However, there would still be some very charismatic characters that could perhaps arrive in the future.

Following the completion of Arcane, players are looking forward to the release of Season 2. However, it doesn’t look like the continuation of the series is coming any time soon. The developers of League of Legends have already warned that it would not be this year, although there are optimistic forecasts for a launch in 2023 and regarding the cinematic future of the Riot Games MOBA.