Liga MX teams send condolences for the death of Juan José Leaño, former president of the FMF

Liga MX teams and Mexican soccer personalities sent their condolences, through social networks, for the death of Juan José Leaño

Juan Jose Leano passed away this Friday, January 21 and Mexican soccer sent its condelences to the family of the former president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Juan José Leaño was president of Tecos and the Mexican Soccer Federation. Twitter: @MikelArriolaP

The director was also president of the Tecos of the Autonomous University of Guadalara, club with which he won the institution’s only title, in the 1993-1994 season.

The official account of Tecos Futbol Club confirmed the news, after posting a death note with a message for the Leaño family, after the sensitive death of what they considered one of the most important personalities in the history of the institution.

“Former president and important character in the history of our club. We express our sincere condolences and prompt resignation to family and friends,” the club reported.

Chivas, was one of the main teams that sent its condolences to the Leaño family, after they lamented the sensitive death of the former director, who was the uncle of the current Guadalajara strategist, Marcelo Michel Leaño-

“We deeply regret the death of Engineer Juan José Leaño, who was president of the FMF and the Tecos.

We send our condolences to the Leaño family, especially to our technical director for this sensitive loss,” the Rojiblanco club said on its social networks.

The Mexican Soccer Federation joined the penalty that seizes the Leaño family, for which, through a statement on their social networks, they lamented the sensitive death of the former president of the institution.

“We join the sorrow that comes over the sensitive death of Juan José Leaño Álvarez del Castillo, former president of our institution. Prompt resignation to family and friends. RIP.” reads the statement.

In 1994, John Joseph Leano became president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, for which he remained in charge for four years until 1998. During his time as director of Tecos he won the league title in the 1993-94 season

John Joseph Leano He was president of the Mexican Soccer Federation between 1994 and 1998, and his life was linked to soccer as leader of the Tecos.

We join the sorrow that seizes the sensitive death of Juan José Leaño Álvarez del Castillo. Prompt resignation to family and friends. RIP.#FMFforOurFootball pic.twitter.com/GwBST8Y7YV – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) January 21, 2022

I deeply regret the sensitive departure of Ing. Juan José Leaño, an outstanding Guadalajaran and internationally recognized soccer promoter.

My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/eYBYaNz3ck – Mikel Arriola (@MikelArriolaP) January 21, 2022

✝️ A hug to the entire Leaño family in the face of this sensitive loss. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y0S5HJWhnH – Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) January 21, 2022

