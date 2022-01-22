Leticia Bufoni captivates her followers on the beach

The beautiful Brazilian professional skater, Leticia Bufoni, demonstrates her great ability in surfing, with a series of photos on her social networks on the beaches of her native Brazil.

Bufoni is very passionate about extreme and water sports, that is why surfing is one of her second passions, first is skateboarding where she has achieved very interesting things in her career. career.

The photos of the Brazilian on the beach surfing had more than 80,000 likes in a very short time after being up on their official accounts. This makes clear the large number of followers that skateboarding still has, who is currently out of competition.

Bufoni was originally sponsored by Osiris Shoes when in 2008 when he appeared in his video “Children of the Revolution.” In 2013 Osiris released a limited edition of Bufoni shoes as part of their Range Rider collection. In 2014 Bufoni signed for an exclusive shoe endorsement and clothing deal with Nike.

It is sponsored by: Worm App, Nike SB, GoPro, Plan B, Crail Trucks, Bones Wheels, Red Bull, Boarders for Breast Cancer, and Grizzly Griptape (as of November 2017).

Bufoni is a playable character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

To date, the carioca dedicates herself to enjoying her free time, away from high-performance competitions, her last sports participation was in the last Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.