“Let them sue me”: Tuca Ferretti shocked Tigres in a chat with Donkey Van Rankin

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti spoke about the controversy he experienced in his last days as coach of Tigres (Photo: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)

It’s been a little over eight months since Ricardo Ferretti left the technical direction of Tigres. Amid rumors and scandals, but without a sufficiently convincing reason, the strategist was notified about his non-continuity in the San Nicolás de los Garza project. The situation called into question the sporting reputation that has been consolidated over the years. However, in a conversation with Jorge Van Rankin clarified the details about his departure from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

“If I had done something bad, do you think they would not have done something? Every six months an audit was done. Auditing was done all the time. Nothing ever came out. These are bullshit from people who want to hurt a person who gave everything to the institution. I tell them If I did something wrong, sue me. And if they sue me, I want to see that they check it”, pointed to the television host.

On the eve of the arrival of Mauricio Culebro to the vice presidency of Tigres, the name of Ricardo Ferretti began to monopolize social networks and the media. And it is that, according to sources quoted in the column of the Sniper, of the newspaper Record, Cemex would have initiated an audit in Sinergia Deportiva as well as in the Tigres, in May 2021, on suspicion of mismanagement within the team.

Ricardo Ferretti continued his coaching career with the Ciudad Juárez Braves (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

According to the reports that circulated at the time, during his participation in the feline directive, Miguel Ángel Garza would have bought several footballers who were playing on loan in various clubs in South America. In this regard, the suspicion that the players involved belonged to the individual and not to the San Nicolás de los Garza team was mentioned.

The event was considered of great magnitude, so even there was a possibility that the tuka Ferretti would have been involved in the mismanagement, as well as inconsistencies in the signing of players who joined the team in the last part of his administration. Over time, the board decided to remove continuity from the Brazilian’s project, although The controversy that rocked his professional career was never fully clarified.

“For 10 years, Sinergia Deportiva was self-sufficient, it did not ask a large institution for a peso. Don Alejandro Rodriguez and Don Miguel Garza, together with Don Palomino, made this self-sufficient institution in Monterrey. During all this time, when Don Alejandro Rodríguez was president and we had an intermediary with Cemex, Mr. Victor Romo, nothing was done without them knowing it”he explained.

Amid the rumors about his departure from the UANL bench, various players have threatened to leave the institution (Photo-. Twitter/@10APG)

With the rumor of a possible departure from the tuka Ferretti, it transpired that some players, who currently make up the squad, threatened the board with leaving the institution in case the Brazilian strategist did so. Among those who supported the continuity of the helmsman was Andre-Pierre Gignac, Nahuel Guzman, Luis Rodriguez Alanis, among others. Despite this, on May 10, 2021, the Ricardo’s departure after a prolonged stay of 10 years.

During his speech, the current coach of the Bravos de Juárez said he did not know which officials promoted his departure. However, he assured to be calm for the reception that the fans have given him at the University Stadium every time he has played a match again. And it is that in the last confrontations that he has had with Miguel Herrera in the Volcano, the rostrum has paid extended tributes to him for up to five minutes.

Ricardo Ferretti arrived at Tigres, for the third time, in the year 2010. Alejandro Rodríguez and Miguel Garza extended the invitation to lead a team that had fought relegation on two consecutive occasions. In this way, with solid work and discipline on campus, the tuka became the coach of the decade by conquering 10 national and international titles and put the team in the elite of national football.

