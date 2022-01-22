‘Let them go to the stadium, we are here to show our faces’

louis sources avoided entering into controversy over the position of a sector of the hobby who asks not to attend the stadium due to the disagreement they have with the board.

“The position that the people and the fans have is always respectable, we try to offer the best to give satisfaction to everyone. I invite you to go regardless of what the people in long pants decide, we are here to show our faces” , confirmed the player.

“We take it in a measured way, we cannot get hooked on external things of the team, America will always be talked about for better or for worse, but it has always been like that and there is nothing left but to focus on what the Mister asks of us to fulfill the best way on the field of play,” he added.

Regarding the assembly of the squad that precisely lacks the right winger that Santiago Solari has been asking for so much for months, the player azulcrema affirmed that the team is armed to fight for the championship.

“The team It is always designed to fight titles, not just the league, what is up to us is to perform to the maximum and be able to give our coach what he wants and to work”, concluded Luis Fuentes.

