Leonardo DiCaprio’s Super Luxury Caravan
When you have money, you don’t have to skimp on your whims or needs. That is probably what Leonardo DiCaprio must have thought when he began to do numbers to buy a good motorhome to be very comfortable when he has to work.
The difference between him and us is, among many other things, the bank account. That’s why he didn’t have to do many accounts to buy whatever he wanted. The point is that the protagonist of films like titanica, don’t look up or the reborn has decided to get hold of a true jewel on wheels whose price is 1.3 million euros. Yes, you read that right. Much more than the cost of your house, your car, all your things… put together. And it still pays you a lot.
Good old Leo has joined the motorhome trend, but in his own way. Without skimping on expenses or luxuries, which is why he is one of the most famous and best-paid actors on the planet. The truth is that seeing the photos, one is left with a jota body wanting to be reincarnated as a Hollywood actor and be able to carry out their wildest (and most expensive) fantasies.
From the outside it looks like something else.
Let’s see, on the outside it is not very pretty. At the end of the day, we are talking about a huge trailer attached to a very powerful tractor unit, we imagine. The caravan in question is 16 meters long and has four modules that extend to greatly expand the available interior space.
But inside it’s amazing
Inside comes the good. The caravan has everything you can imagine in your dreams. Take note: a bar, a living room, a dining room, and a professional and personalized kitchen made of marble and granite.
That you do not lack anything
The interior luxury is more than evident. Wood, leather sofas and much, much space so that Leo has no trouble relaxing after a hard day’s work. And yes, the floor is marble and it has heating so as not to get cold. In fact, the cold is something the actor doesn’t have to worry about, because he even has two chimneys.
A $25,000 shower
Beware, here comes one of the points of the caravan. Anyone who has rented or bought one of these vehicles or a camper van knows that having a bathroom is an Asian luxury. A good shower is something that when you travel in this way you really appreciate it. Well, the shower in DiCaprio’s trailer, made with walls made from recycled craft glass, is valued at more than $40,000.
A comfortable lounge to hang out
Everything resembles a luxury hotel room. The living room is one of those that you dream of in your own home, right? It does not lack detail and sure that good old Leo will be in his caravan like a king. Yes, you are thinking about it, like the king of the world that he claimed to be in the mythical titanica.
