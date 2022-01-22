Leonardo DiCaprio’s Super Luxury Caravan

When you have money, you don’t have to skimp on your whims or needs. That is probably what Leonardo DiCaprio must have thought when he began to do numbers to buy a good motorhome to be very comfortable when he has to work.

The difference between him and us is, among many other things, the bank account. That’s why he didn’t have to do many accounts to buy whatever he wanted. The point is that the protagonist of films like titanica, don’t look up or the reborn has decided to get hold of a true jewel on wheels whose price is 1.3 million euros. Yes, you read that right. Much more than the cost of your house, your car, all your things… put together. And it still pays you a lot.

Good old Leo has joined the motorhome trend, but in his own way. Without skimping on expenses or luxuries, which is why he is one of the most famous and best-paid actors on the planet. The truth is that seeing the photos, one is left with a jota body wanting to be reincarnated as a Hollywood actor and be able to carry out their wildest (and most expensive) fantasies.