Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about the oil spill on the Peruvian coast

It is no exaggeration to say that the oil spill on the beaches of Ventanilla, Callao, is already being considered one of the worst environmental disasters that have occurred in Peru.

Since last Sunday, January 16, things were already beginning to get out of control. However, Repsol, who should have been aware of what happened, assured that thanks to a “contingency plan” the spill had been contained, when it was not.

It is already confirmed that they have been 6,000 barrels of oil those that have ended up killing the lives of many animals that were in the sea of ​​Ventanilla, and if the situation continues to worsen, it will end up affecting other places.

The country has already asked for international help and different media around the world are reporting what happened. In social networks, Leonardo DiCaprio, a well-known actor and defender of the environment, began to be mentioned, who will speak out on the matter.

Since 1998, DiCaprio has had a foundation that bears his name with the mission of protecting the last wild places on Earth and applying solutions to forge a relationship between humanity and nature.

Donations, public campaigns and projects; DiCaprio has tried to be aware of the protection of biodiversity, conservation of forests and oceans. In addition to openly saying that climate change is a problem that all governments in the world should address.

The actor has used his Instagram account to comment on what happened in Peru:

Translating his message into Spanish, he says the following: “Drone footage showed black mud covering Peru’s golden beach following an oil spill on January 16 caused by the Tonga volcanic eruption. Mud from a dump ship buffeted by unusually high waves contaminated at least 1.2 miles along the coast and two beaches.“

The reactions have not been long in coming, with several users asking Repsol to take responsibility for what happened. As the days go by, pollution continues to increase, and better actions must be taken.