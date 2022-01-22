Leonardo DiCaprio puts a nine-year “clock” on the climate crisis, is he right?

Leonardo DiCaprio has a warning for mankind, not unlike his scientist character in the Netflix movie. Don’t Look Up: Something dangerous is imminently hurtling towards us, and we don’t have much time left to turn things around.

Rather than the huge comet in the movie, though, it’s the climate crisis he wants us to pay attention to in the real world.

“I have had two great passions in my life. Acting and protecting the natural world and spreading the message about the climate crisis,” the Oscar winner told dead line this week.

“I think there is a sense of anxiety around the world that the powers that be, the private sector and governments, are not transitioning quickly enough. We literally have a nine-year term.”

It is not the first time that DiCaprio has spoken about the serious climate situation. The actor is a United Nations climate ambassador and philanthropist who has invested tens of millions of dollars in protecting the environment. (Although critics point out that he also likes flying in private jets and partying on gas-guzzling mega-yachts.)

“Climate change is real, it’s happening right now,” he told a global audience during his 2016 Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actor in The Revenant. “It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we have to work collectively and stop procrastinating.”

Don’t Look Up, a thinly veiled climate allegory with a record 152 million hours of viewing in a single week on Netflix, has also provided the actor with a platform to advocate for global climate action.

DiCaprio warned this week of the serious impacts of global warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious temperature threshold that was raised in the 2015 Paris Agreement among all nations.

“If we get to this 1.5-degree threshold, where we get to that certain point in nature, there are all kinds of triggers like methane and tundra and warming of our oceans, acidification of our oceans,” he told dead line.

He asserted that the US has a special obligation to lead the fight against climate change because Americans are disproportionately wealthy and polluting.

Is Leo right? Are we really doomed unless everything changes in nine years? We have decided to ask some climate experts.

The first thing is 1 degree Celsius (C). This figure comes from the Paris agreement and represents the goal of the global agreement that aims to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

Estimates vary, but scientists at the United Nations’ IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), the world’s foremost authority on the crisis, suggest we could reach 1.5 degrees Celsius by the early 2030s. The World Meteorological Organization has also determined that there is a 40 percent chance of reaching the threshold in the next five years.

Even if the global average temperature stays around 1.5 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial times), humanity will continue to suffer serious consequences, including deadly heat waves, flash floods and more powerful hurricanes.

“With each additional increase in global warming, the changes in extremes continue to grow larger,” the IPCC stated last year.

It’s just a matter of gravity. At 2 degrees Celsius, there is a threat that sea levels will rise twice as much as at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and three times more people will face severe heat waves around the world.

These climate benchmarks are important, but they shouldn’t obscure the fact that the crisis is already well under way, says Kristie Ebi, a professor of global health at the University of Washington who studies climate impacts.

“We are already on the right track. We are already seeing too many people suffer and die in heat waves,” he told The Independent, recalling the horrors of the brutal 2021 “heat dome” in the Pacific Northwest, which killed some 600 people and more than a billion marine animals.

The crippling heat wave increased the number of people seeking hospital care by a factor of 69, he said, as well as crop failure and the decimation of coastal shellfish populations important to the region’s native tribes.

Each increase in climate change will cause more damage, he says, and it is essential to remember that they will not be shared equally. The most vulnerable will be the most affected.

“Earth is going to be fine,” he said. “The question is what will happen to us. The Earth will come out ahead, and over time, ecosystems will evolve into other types of ecosystems. It’s really what we’re doing to ourselves.”

Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor of Earth system sciences at Stanford University, agrees. One need only look at declining snowpacks, record weather events and many other signs to see that the climate crisis is affecting them now, not nine years from now.

The Earth is a dynamic system, he explains. Global climate policy, climate change and its impacts interact with each other in an elliptical way. Furthermore, climatic elements such as permafrost, polar ice caps, and melting ice have non-linear properties. In other words, once pushed to certain tipping points, they will start producing exponentially more dangerous climate impacts in a negative feedback loop.

“The question of how much time we have is really a question of how to supply the global energy needs of the world population, the energy necessary for well-being, while reducing emissions and reaching net zero, while adapting to change. climate that has already occurred and the new climate change that will occur on the way”, he stresses.

“Each of them is a great challenge in itself. Doing all three things simultaneously is what is needed to manage the accelerating risks of global warming.”

Hard lines and targets matter less than doing everything in our power to become more sustainable, as soon as possible.

“There are no clear lines in terms of global temperature,” he fulminated. “Even if we keep warming to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius, that’s more than we already have. That’s more climate change, and we can expect more impacts than we already have, which highlights the role of both mitigation and adaptation.”

Trying to communicate the complexity of all this can be challenging, he added, empathizing with DiCaprio’s character, Dr. Randall Mindy, in Don’t Look Up.

“I recognize many of the challenges of communicating both what is understood and what is uncertain,” said Diffenbaugh.

But it doesn’t matter if you’re a climate researcher or a world-famous actor, the science is clear. We have to act now. We don’t have nine years to lose.