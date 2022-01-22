Leonardo DiCaprio pronounces on oil spill in Peru – El Financiero

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who in recent years has dedicated himself to the defense of the environment, ruled on the environmental disaster off the coast of Peru as a consequence of a spill of 6 thousand barrels of oil.

Through a video on his social networks, the winner of an Oscar for best actor in 2016 thanks to the revenant showed a video recorded from a drone as a form of criticism of a refinery operated by Repsol where the coast is clearly covered in black due to the fall of crude oil on beaches located in the districts of Lima and Callao, with about 50 kilometers affected.

“Drone footage shows black oil covering Peru’s golden beach following the January 16 oil spill caused by the Tonga volcanic eruption. Crude from unloading ship buffeted by unusually high waves contaminated at least 1.2 miles along two beaches”, he wrote in his account to accompany the images.

Through one of his latest projects, the netflix movie Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio makes a satire that involves the subject with which he has committed himself. In it, he plays an astronomer who seeks to warn humanity of the approach of a comet to Earth that can destroy civilization.

In a recent interview with Insider, the director Adam McKay confessed the suggestions that DiCaprio made for the script of the story because the dialogue of his final scene was proposed by himself during filming. “Believe it or not, that line at the end of the movie where he says, ‘We really had everything…’ was not in the script. Leonardo came and proposed the day we were filming.”