Leonardo DiCaprio has a serious image problem and this time he doesn’t shut it up by being boring

Leonardo DiCaprio has been implicated in a number of rumors and scandals recently. Shortly after the premiere of the last film he starred in, ‘Don’t look up’, criticism arose about the role he normally plays. We invite you to read and forge your own opinion. And it is that, on this occasion, he has a serious image problem and he does not shut it up by being boring as usual.

‘Don’t look up’ is headed to be one of the best movies of the season. Leonardo DiCaprio plays a veteran astronomy professor and along with a doctoral student (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers the advent of a meteorite. This phenomenon is of great dimensions, so it compromises the future of the planet. To this end, the role was perfect for the actor, who is a great defender of climate change and holds a position of ambassador to the UN for this reason.

Despite the success of the film, Leo has been heavily criticized shortly after its release, as he was photographed out for a ride on one of the largest and most expensive yachts in the world. It is nothing more than the Vava II, whose value amounts to 130 million euros. It has capacity for 30 crew members and at least 20 guests. However, what is worrying is that the tank of said boat occupies 523,000 liters of fuel. Therefore, experts suggest that it emits about 380 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometer traveled. This amount is equivalent to what a car fires in two months.

The data they have provided about the yacht has given the Oscar winner a very bad image. What does he say about “boredom” and “ecology” in his life?

What Leonardo DiCaprio says about the strategy to mislead the public

DiCaprio is one of the greatest performers in the world and no one knows much about him. It has been seen that in recent years he only dates models under the age of 25, that he goes to parties, is always with his friends and endless superficial scenarios like these. And it is that he does not grant many interviews, only in groups and avoids answering personal questions. Actually, the activity that he carries out as an environmentalist is what has kept everyone at bay from his private life. Everything indicates that his routine, outside of professional and social commitments, is an eternal party.

Some time ago he revealed in a magazine the following: “I pretend that I am a complex enigma, but the truth is that I do not want anyone to know who I am. I want to look as dry, gray and dull as possible.” Not only is he able to list 20 endangered species, he has also met with various powerful personalities to warn about the effects of climate change. He is also a spokesperson for the United Nations and has taken the time to produce 7 documentaries.

Being perceived as a sober, predictable and formal celebrity is probably Leonardo DiCaprio’s best performance.