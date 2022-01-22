Leonardo Dicaprio. Attack Mexico: unprotect vaquita marina

Leonardo Dicapriofamous international actor, launched a strong criticism against the Mexican government. What happened? Why did the actor who excelled in “Titanic” or “Django” criticize Mexico? The interpreter pointed out that the Mexican authorities do not seek the conservation of the vaquita marina in the country, since there are only 10 left. From his point of view, In Mexico, the vaquita marina is more unprotected than before. We tell you what he said.

It was on Twitter where Leonardo DiCaprio – one of the main defenders of this aquatic species– expressed his concern about the vaquita marina in Mexico, because after signing an agreement with former president Enrique Peña Nieto to save 30 copies that were left at that time, their deaths increased until reaching 10 that currently exist.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor was blunt and said he was disappointed by the Mexican authorities for not preventing the extinction of the vaquita marina. He shared the news that Mexico will reportedly let the remaining 10 vaquitas die:

“The Vaquita marina is the most endangered marine mammal in the world. However, the Mexican government has lifted the ban on fishing in its habitat, effectively ensuring that the remaining 10 porpoises will die in gillnets.” He wrote on his Twitter account along with a note that talks about the subject.

The Vaquita porpoise is the most endangered marine mammal in the world. Yet, the Mexican government has lifted the ban on fishing in its habitat, effectively ensuring that the remaining 10 or so porpoises will die in gillnets: https://t.co/YIuN4Qay0l — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) August 5, 2021

The vaquita marina and what happens in Mexico

On July 14 -2021- the Mexican government officially ended the policy of maintaining a fishing-free zone around the last surviving vaquitas.

The measure announced on Wednesday replaces the fishing-free zone of “zero tolerance” in the Upper Gulf of California with a variable scale of sanctions in case of repeated sightings of more than 60 ships in the region.

Because Mexico has not been able to implement the current restrictions, which prohibit the presence of vessels in that small area, the sliding scale punishments also seem to be doomed to irrelevance.

Environmental experts say the move essentially leaves the world’s most endangered marine mammal exposed to gillnets in which it gets trapped and drowns. The nets are set to catch totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and sells for thousands of dollars a kilo (pound).

Alex Olivera, the Mexican representative at the Center for Biological Diversity, He said the rules establish a sliding scale of responses to a situation that shouldn’t be allowed in the first place. For example, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that it will use 60% of its security personnel if 20 fishing boats or less are observed in the restricted zone.

“It’s nonsense. Boats are expected to be counted within a so-called zero tolerance zone, where no boats are allowed,” Oliver pointed out. “They are leaving dozens of boats open.”

“The concept of zero tolerance is over,” Olivera said. “There’s only going to be a deterrent,” she added.

A conservation expert who is familiar with the case but cannot be identified for fear of reprisals said the new rules “imply not protecting the vaquita.”

“It seems that the fishing authority wants to drive the vaquita to extinction”noted the expert.

Two boats from the environmental group Sea Shepherd have worked with elements of the Mexican Navy to try to remove the gillnets from the area, but they are often outnumbered and attacked by the fishermen, who do not fear the sailors at all.

In January, two fishermen rammed their small boat into a larger boat used by Sea Shepherd to remove nets. Sea Shepherd said its ship, the Farley Mowat, was removing the illegal gillnets from gulf watersalso known as the Sea of ​​Cortez, when people from a group of about half a dozen small fishing boats began throwing Molotov cocktails at the ship, setting the bow and another part of the ship on fire.

The nets confiscated by Sea Shepherd boats are expensive, so fishermen often harass the boats of environmental groups to try to recover them. The fishermen claim they have not received compensation from the Mexican government for lost fishing income. Fishermen’s groups did not immediately comment on the matter.

The Upper Gulf of California is the only place in the world where the vaquita lives

The Mexican Ministry of the Environment had said that the decrease in the number of vaquitas and in the size of the area in which they have been seen in recent years justified the reduction of the protection zone that, in theory, previously covered most of the Upper Gulf.

Formally known as the “Vaquita Refuge Zone,” the area begins around the Colorado River delta and extends south past the fishing town of San Felipe and near Puerto Peñasco.

But as decreased the number of copies to a few dozen, and then to less than a dozenscientists and environmentalists decided to make a last stand in the “zero tolerance” zone, a much smaller area where the last surviving vaquitas were sighted.

The number of copies is confirmed through listening devices underwater charts that chart the chirps and screeches that animals make, even as sightings become increasingly unusual.





grb