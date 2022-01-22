Kylie Jenner Slammed For Selling USED Hermes Birkin Bag For $65k As Fans Say Bag Price Is ‘Someone’s Yearly Salary’

Fans criticize KYLIE Jenner for reselling her designer bags at sky-high prices.

Disgruntled followers called it a used Hermes Birkin bag, which was priced at $65,000, “someone’s annual salary.”

The kardashiankloset.com website was recently replenished; according to the website, it’s the “official Kardashian/Jenner family resale site.”

Kylie, 24, was the latest member of the family to offer items, which she also shared on her Instagram story, writing “Added new items from my closet!”

A Hermes Birkin 30 bag is available for $65K.

Other bags are priced at $29.9K and $17.5K, but if you’re strapped for cash, there’s a Jil Sander bag for $1K.

Kylie described the more expensive Hermes Birkin as: “missing lock and key, minor wear to side seams and top of handles with very minor scratches on hardware” with the material listed as “alligator”.

Although Birkins are coveted bags and can be resold for upwards of $25K, the reality star was criticized by fans for doing so without justification or cause.

‘WHO THE HELL IS BUYING THAT?’

Fans flooded Twitter criticizing Kylie for reselling her used bags at high prices.

“I love how Kylie says ‘I added new items to my closet’ and it’s a $65,000 bag,” one wrote.

Another commented: “Kylie just put a $65,000 Birkin in her kloset to buy it. Sister, who the hell [is] buying that?

A Reddit user started a thread titled “$65K ????”

One wrote under the thread: “It’s a Hermès Birkin and its value skyrockets. But like other people in the comments have mentioned, I don’t think any of his followers can afford them.

Maybe your famous friends, but no average person is going to say ‘oh yeah, let me buy a Hermes Birkin on this beautiful Tuesday afternoon.

Another user chimed in: “Someone’s annual salary…”

The Kardashians aren’t shy about their designer bag collections. In 2020, Kylie showed off a Birkin she’s not reselling: the diamond-studded brown crocodile bag, worth $300K.

KHLOE’S CLOSET CRISIS

Earlier this week, fans criticized Khloe Kardashian for selling her daughter True’s little clothes on the same website.

Several children’s Mickey Mouse t-shirts were available for $75.

A pair of used pink Gucci tennis shoes for children were priced at $250.

And added a pair of Fendi kids’ jeans for $495.

She was also criticized on Twitter for selling the clothes at sky-high prices instead of donating them to those in need.

One wrote: “Who would pay that much for children’s clothing? And much less used. Who cares about brands?

“So upset when these clothes could be donated to people in need.

“It’s all about money with Kash-dashians! I gave all my stuff to people who could use it.”

KARDASHIAN CASH FLOW

Money is not an issue for the KarJenners.

Kylie and Kim Kardashian are said to be billionaires, while other family members like Kendall and Khloe are worth tens of millions of dollars.

Kim and Kylie even teamed up to shell out big bucks over the weekend for a joint mega birthday bash for daughters Chicago and Stormi.

No detail was spared in Chicago West’s celebration: Kim, 41, and ex-husband Kanye’s daughter, who turned four on Saturday.

The joint proceedings also celebrated Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter with Travis Scott, who also turns four next month.

Kylie had a lavish baby shower for her second child just a few days ago and posted a pregnant selfie in the middle of the event.

The sprawling event included a pink bouncy castle, a huge balloon display that read “Stormi & Chicago,” a modern ball pool, and a face-painting station.

Kylie Jenner displays Chanel and Hermes bags and shoes in her closet