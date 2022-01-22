Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started their wedding preparations: “They want their wedding to be really exclusive”

After surprising his millions of followers around the world with the news of her marriage commitment to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian advanced some subtle details about what will be the ceremony and party where he seals his love with the musician.

Recently Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter published an Instagram story in which a screen is observed where the socialite would be reviewing the moment of her commitment with the drummer of blink 182evidencing that the marriage request will be transmitted on the screen.

According to sources to Entertainment Tonight the wedding couple has all the attention to get married as soon as possible: “Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner rather than later. The wedding planning has already started and things are underway. They want their wedding to be truly exclusive.” was indicated in the middle.

Although there is still no release date for the new program “the kardashians” in HuluKourtney has already delivered a small spoiler of what’s to come with the premiere show this year. It should be noted that most likely the wedding of the oldest of the Kardashiando not have much privacy since from the first moment of the commitment there is always a camera capturing those intimate moments.

