Kim Kardashian lashes out at Kanye West for his recent song where he attacks her and Pete Davison

kim kardashian she is not happy with kanye-west and his recently released song, Eazy, where she claims that her four children are being raised by nannies, when she should be the one raising them, a source close to her revealed to People.

On her new song with the rapper game, which was released on Friday, the 44-year-old artist says he plans to raise North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2/21, very differently from his ex-wife, in a real way and not a plastic one. like “her mother does”

“I have love for babysitters, but real family is better,” the Grammy winner says in the song. “Cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit”

After this, People magazine published an essay summarizing Kim’s reaction to this song:

“It was a cheap shot for him to start hitting her for having babysitters. Many of his friends don’t think it was right either. Of course she has babysitters,” adds the source. “She has four sons. Kim is living her life. He’s juggling his career, his love life.”

In this same song, kanye also assures that “he will kick the butt of Pete Davison”, Current partner of the popular socialite and with whom he has already had several altercations in person.