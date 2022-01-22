Kim Kardashian defends the ugly sneakers in trend this 2022

If we could take a peek into some celebrity’s wardrobe, without thinking about it, kim kardashian would top the list. Surely we would find corseted dresses more elegant, bikini miniature, leggings tight and lots of stilettos Y tennis sports that we could not list. Curiosity overwhelms us, because how many women do we know who have the chameleon-like ability to become contemporary muse of Balenciaga at night, and when the day comes, put on some pants sports to face the paparazzi as if it were something casual (although there is nothing casual in his life).

kim kardashian, now turned into a great businesswoman, she turned her life 360 ​​degrees and has turned into an art, and a multimillion-dollar business, carrying clothing to be at home (or in his case, on a private jet) and, of Sports shoes, a stamp of his personality. The American knew how to understand long before the pandemic arrived, and changed the rules of the game of the fashion once again, that there was a great opportunity to promote being comfortable, truly being comfortable and, furthermore, transmitting it. Something that during a time of uncertainty, we all need.

Kim Kardashian joins the trend of ‘ugly’ sneakers worn by celebrities

So what does the uniform comfortable of kim kardashian when she’s not dressed head to toe in outfits neon latex? in a set monochrome from leggings, full bodysuit, sweatshirt and, celebrity obsession in 2022, about ugly tennis. And although it must be recognized that there are some ways how not to carry tennis this season, this is not one of them.

The businesswoman wore this pair of Adidas Yeezy in gray to new heights, confirming that although the nordic tennis give them stiff competition, nasty-looking models (it all depends on the glass you look at them through) aren’t going anywhere. Word of kim kardashian.