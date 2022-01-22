Kendall Jenner and the photo of her belly that makes her boyfriend Devin Booker tremble

The super model of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner was captured with a nice winter outfit, but what is most striking is that photo where you can see a belly and already her boyfriend, Devin Booker has begun to tremble.

Walking through the streets, Kendall Jenner is photographed, and despite sharing a series of images with a flat abdomen in the middle of the snow posing with a swimsuit, her most loyal followers already believe that she wants to divert attention.

The older sister of Kylie Jenner is evidenced by her stylist Dani Michelle, who releases the photos where Kendall Jenner wears a loose ivory sweater and on top of that a long coat, leggings and boots with spectacular heels have not been lacking.

With dark and fashionable glasses, Kendall Jenner who has turned 26 years old in November 2021 surprises with a bulging bellythis image is the second time that the sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian poses showing off that apparently a baby grows.

It was on New Years when the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn shared a photo where she appears in front of her boyfriend basketball player Devin Bookerwhere you can also see a slight prominence on your abdomen.

This is how the rumors of a possible sweet expectation of Kendall Jenner and the winner of the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics grow and they even make sure that the happy couple saves the best for their new reality show with the Kardashians.

In an interview when her reality show Keeping up whit the Kardashians wrapped up, Kendall Jenner revealed that she wants to have childrenonly that at another time in her life, seeing her sisters deal with so many children in a certain way has kept her from motherhood.

It is not that she does not want to be a mother, Kendall Jenner has detailed that she is simply waiting to be a little older, so for the moment she prefers to be the “cool aunt” who pampers all her nephews whom she loves with all her heart.

Now only time will tell if Kendall Jenner and her partner Devin Booker are expecting her first babyyou might want to show it off since it’s over three months old just like her sister Kylie Jenner.