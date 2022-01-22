Keanu Reeves used to throw chestnuts at his teachers when he was a kid

Keanu Reeves is known to be one of the most likeable stars in Hollywood. He has never been involved in any public scandal and always seems to be respectful towards his colleagues and fans.

Growing up, Reeves wasn’t much of a troublemaker either. It is true that he was boisterous and curious as a child. But Reeves revealed that the worst thing he did in his youth was throw chestnuts at his teachers.

Reeves grew up in Canada

Reeves moved around a lot as a kid. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon. But after his parents’ divorce, the actor and his mother moved to Sydney, Australia, then to New York City before landing in Toronto when he was 8 years old.

Reeves lived in Ontario, where he attended four different high schools, until his late teens. He eventually obtained a green card through his father and moved to Los Angeles, where he pursued a career in acting.

The worst thing Keanu Reeves remembers doing as a child was throwing chestnuts at teachers

In a 2021 feature for Esquire, the actor revealed that he was a latchkey kid who hung out with other kids home alone in his Yorkville neighborhood. His street was lined with chestnut trees. So when the hard-shelled fruits fell, the children would break them open and have chestnut fights.

After living a somewhat sheltered life in Toronto, Reeves found the fast-paced life of Los Angeles to be much wilder than he was used to. And in a ’90s chat with Interview magazine, the john wick Star suggested that those chestnut fights were probably the worst of his childhood pranks.

“When I see things in Los Angeles now I realize how safe and secure my upbringing was,” Reeved told the outlet. “We didn’t even do graffiti, you know? We built go-carts called Fireball 500s. I mean, we threw chestnuts at teachers’ heads, and by the eighth grade hash started showing up, and LSD a little bit.”

He was expelled from the institute for being too curious.

Reeves was a good student growing up. But his curious nature and unique perspectives got him kicked out of school.

“I went to four different high schools in five years,” Reeves told the Daily Mail in 2008. “I was doing well academically, I was good at English and creative writing, I was on the chess team.”

The Matrix star ended up going to a performing arts high school. But even there, Reeves’ penchant for questioning authority did not bode well.

“It was a very small school and I guess it just didn’t fit in,” Reeves recalled. “I had conflicts and friction with the staff. The director and I disagreed. I was one of those ‘Why?’ children: I asked too many questions about everything. I couldn’t stop even if I got into trouble.”

Keanu Reeves Appears in ABC TV Series ‘The Magical World of Disney’ Episode ‘Young Again’ | Gail Harvey/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

“I wanted my autonomy,” he continued. “And if you wanted to impose something on me, then you and I would have a problem.”

But despite his conflicts, Reeves wanted to stay in school. So when he found out about the expulsion, he was quite upset.

“That’s a terrible letter to get, saying you can’t go back to school next year,” Reeves suggested. “Being asked to leave was very upsetting.”