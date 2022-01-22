Keanu Reeves used to throw chestnuts at his teachers when he was a kid

Keanu Reeves is known to be one of the most likeable stars in Hollywood. He has never been involved in any public scandal and always seems to be respectful towards his colleagues and fans.

Growing up, Reeves wasn’t much of a troublemaker either. It is true that he was boisterous and curious as a child. But Reeves revealed that the worst thing he did in his youth was throw chestnuts at his teachers.

