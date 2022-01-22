Keanu Reeves talks about a scene from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, there may not be a more anticipated movie for the fandom that The Matrix Resurrections. While one will delve into several key aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another will revive one of the most important science fiction stories in contemporary cinema. In addition to this, both films are starring best-selling actors: Tom Holland and Keanu Reeves attract locals and strangers. About the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves recreated how one of the most impressive scenes of the shared previews was made.

It’s about the moment when he, playing Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, as Trinity, jump off a building. As they do, they leave behind an exhibit that appears to be part of a much larger chase within the film. This is the scene that Keanu Reeves has referred to during an interview on the renowned program “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Taking into account the tradition of The Matrix in terms of action movies, these types of details are not minor.

On the contrary, in a cinephile key, it is attractive to know first-hand how a moment was treated. the saga The Matrix It is remembered for working as a kind of watershed in terms of special effects and science fiction. Added to the spectacularity was a story that poses the classic pulse between system and man, machines and humanity. Here are the words of Keanu Reeves in relation to the scene described.

What did Keanu Reeves say about one of the scenes in The Matrix Resurrections?

In the first trailer about The Matrix Resurrections, the scene that Keanu Reeves could be referring to occurs at minute 2, 26 seconds. Unless there are several moments where Neo and Trinity have to jump off a building, several of the references the actor makes fit into that moment. What is the most curious fact of your explanation? Having to jump off that building 19 times to film the scene.

It all started with Stephen Colbert asking, “What was the craziest thing you had to do during The Matrix Resurrections?” The actor, smiling and excited, recalled that scene and began to explain: “Yes, we did it (jump off the building), because of Lana Wachowski and because this is a movie about the matrix, we used natural light and we wanted it to look real. Yeah, Carrie and I held hands and jumped off the building.”

When asked how many times they tried, Keanu Reeves delved a little deeper into the making of the scene in The Matrix Resurrections:

“We wanted to do it in perfect light during sunrise. I’d say we jumped about 19 times. As part of our preparation for that moment, Carrie talked a lot about her mental work and so did I. When I was before the scene, my heart rate slowed down a bit. But after the first time… You can’t think about the possibilities, about the fear. You don’t have to block it but absorb it, be there and do it. That’s what we did”.

The Matrix Resurrections It will be released on December 22.