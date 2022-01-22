Keanu Reeves’ favorite song is a post-punk anthem: his choice doesn’t surprise us

At RockFM we are a lot of Keanu Reeves. The casual attitude of the actor Matrix, his way of life and his numerous gestures with the most needy have won us over forever. For this reason, every time we know something more about the actor, we really like to comment on it. And it is that, during an interview in ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, the artist faced the ‘Colbert Questionnaire’, in which he had to answer 15 defined questions to “penetrate his soul”. And so it did, since it brought to light an aspect unknown until now and that has to do with music.

Precisely, during the questionnaire he was asked about which song he would choose to listen to for the rest of his life. Something that after several jerks and erratic movements of the head with which he hinted at the difficulty involved in the question, he ended up answering that he would stay with “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division. The iconic 1980 theme, which was released the month after Ian Curtis passed away.

The questionnaire also left other great moments with the actor, since we were able to know that his favorite smell was that of a motorcycle. “I’m going to pick up my 1974 Norton Commando today when the engine warms up. When you’ve done it right, the engine oil warms up and the smell coming out of the engine is really good.”, said the actor, sharing his closest side to the motor world.

Additionally, Keanu revealed a hilarious anecdote about his relationship with George Carlin and the autograph he signed for him. “He wrote, ‘Dear Keanu, fuck you. I always thought he just wrote that for me but then I met someone else who said he wrote them the same thing”, the Hollywood star ended up confessing.

Joy Division

Ian Kevin Curtis (Manchester, United Kingdom, July 15, 1956 – Macclesfield, United Kingdom, May 18, 1980) was the soul of the British band from Manchester, Joy Division. He stood out for his facet as a singer-songwriter, composer and poet, leading one of the most representative movements and one that had the greatest impact at the end of the 70’s in Great Britain. Great bands and artists have drunk from it that decades later would make history in music, such as the most representative names of grunge.

An epileptic illness and a depressive personality led Curtis to suicide when he was only 23 years old in 1980. His death caused a stir within his followers and left a great mark on British bands that took over as New Order, Morrissey, The Cure, Simple Minds, Arcade the fire…