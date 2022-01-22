Katy Perry confesses how hard it has been to return to work after having Daisy

Katy Perry revealed that returning to American Idol after welcoming her firstborn, Daisy, was a “very intense” process. The singer and music show judge explained why ending her maternity leave was an overwhelming experience while appearing as a guest on the February 8 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The topic came up after co-host Ryan Seacrest asked if the new mom has “any routines.”

“Yes, of course there is a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and thrives on routine,” Katy joked. Even with this “routine,” the demands of juggling a career and raising a newborn still caught the pop star off guard. “But I started filming, we started filming, the fourth season of American Idol after giving birth, five weeks later. And I didn’t plan that. But it was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was so intense, you know?” he said.

Explaining what exactly she meant by labeling it as “intense”, Katy continued: “Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, and being like, ‘Fuck! Is this what women do? Oh my God!'”. On that note, the “Never Really Over” singer mused, “Women are the most powerful beings on the planet.”

Katy Perry recommends meditation

This isn’t the first time Katy has opened up about the downsides of being a working mom. “My daughter, it’s a great gift, but sometimes there’s a challenge when it comes to sleep, no matter how much support you have,” she admitted during the virtual Meditate America event in December 2020. The American Idol judge revealed, however, that he found a solution through transcendental meditation, a popular practice among celebrities.

All these new responsibilities also haven’t stopped Katy from coming back in full force after welcoming Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020. She wowed the country with an electrifying rendition of her hit song, “Firework,” in Washington. , DC for the special inaugural Celebrating America that kicked off Joe Biden’s new presidency on January 20.

Now fans will be able to see Katy back on the small screen once again when the new season of American Idol premieres this Sunday, February 14.

