Katy Perry confesses how hard it has been to return to work after having Daisy

For Erianne Zerpa

Katy Perry revealed that returning to American Idol after welcoming her firstborn, Daisy, was a “very intense” process. The singer and music show judge explained why ending her maternity leave was an overwhelming experience while appearing as a guest on the February 8 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The topic came up after co-host Ryan Seacrest asked if the new mom has “any routines.”

“Yes, of course there is a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and thrives on routine,” Katy joked. Even with this “routine,” the demands of juggling a career and raising a newborn still caught the pop star off guard. “But I started filming, we started filming, the fourth season of American Idol after giving birth, five weeks later. And I didn’t plan that. But it was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was so intense, you know?” he said.

