Julio César Chávez Jr affirms that he never needed his father

Culiacán.- After speaking publicly about his wife Frida Muñoz and scoring a live conversation with Erik “Terrible” Morales, Julio César Chávez Carrasco confessed that his father threatens to lock him up again in a rehabilitation clinic.

Through his social networks, JC Chávez Jr. said, notoriously affected, that he never needed his father. He also explained that the boxing legend wants him to fix his relationship, or else he will join him.

The athlete born in Culiacán, Sinaloa said he respects and admires his father, however, prefers to maintain a distant relationship with him. He was also against me talking about his family.

“I respect him, the respect I have for him is true, I I never used it for anything, but I always admire it, but better from afarI adore my dad, but don’t let him talk to me about my family,” he said.

Chavez Jr. argued that he dislikes that Julio César Chávez González influences his life a lot, because Frida Muñoz could have bad ideas about him.

“My wife is going to say, that fucking asshole, if his dad tells him that, he’s a silly guy, that’s where all the mess has come from.”

In recent weeks, the 35-year-old boxer has been involved in constant controversy, mainly due to an alleged infidelity of his wife, who responded in an interview that her husband still has a problem with drug use.