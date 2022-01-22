Johnny Depp starred in the movie again

After all, being an actress Accused of domestic violenceAs described by the newspaper “The Sun” as a wife, the most important film studios turned around the artist who had previously been raised to heaven.

However, after Disney was banished from Pirates of the Caribbean and the Legendary Animals, Depp did not give up and took part in feature film projects.

Ricard says goodbye, waiting for the barbarians, and in Minamata he once again showed a face that he hadn’t had the chance to do for a long time, and although these films didn’t reach the general public, San Sebastian and Karlovy Vary did too. film festivals Received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Although Spanish filmmakers loudly protested the awards, it was already suspected that Johnny DeBettet would soon be able to embrace a film career again. It seems that moment has just arrived.

The actor got it. The famous French king XV. The role of Lewis in the historical drama about the ruler. The director’s seat will be occupied by Lyon-born Maïwenn, a French actor known for his professionalism, who is expected to start work on the film this summer, which will be shot in stunning locations such as the Château de Versailles. diverse.

While Depp has yet to be given a chance again in a Hollywood project, millions of people around the world are likely to be curious about the story of the legendary king, and this could be a huge break for the star that he was. kicked out years ago. to climb to the top.