Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as Louis XV

UNITED STATES.- It will return to the big screen! Although Johnny Depp’s film career has taken a big hit due to his controversial divorce lawsuits, it looks like things are looking up for the actor.

Depp is still in the middle of a legal process against his ex-wife Amber Heard and it seems that Hollywood has excluded him from the best projects, since Disney will not count on him again to play Jack Sparrow in a future installment of Pirates of the Caribbean .

As we mentioned, things are changing and now he has been chosen to play King Louis XV in another biographical film to be directed by the French filmmaker Maiwenn (ADN, Mi amor, Polisse and Le bal des actresses).

Production will begin this summer and will run for three months and will tell the long story of a monarch who reigned for 59 years suffering numerous accusations of debauchery and corruption, before dying of illness.

The film will be shot in French

Johnny Depp will have to prove that he continues to speak the French language perfectly, having lived in the country for many years during his marriage to model Vanessa Paradis. It may not be the actor’s fan dream role for his epic comeback, but it will be a big production. So it may be the beginning of the resurgence of his film career.

What happened to Amber Heard?

They met in 2009, during the filming of The Rum Diaries. Johnny Depp played the journalist Paul Kemp, a character created by Hunter S. Thompson in the homonymous novel, and Amber Heard was Chenault, a married woman with whom Kemp falls in love as soon as he sees her. Although it was made public in mid-2012, they began dating in real life five months earlier, when his relationship with Vanessa Paradis was dying. She broke up with her girlfriend, photographer Tasya van Ree, and they became Hollywood’s new hot couple.

The engagement came in January 2014. They were married the following year in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, and happiness lasted only one more year.

On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce, accused him of abuse, and obtained a restraining order against him: According to her account, Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. alcohol. And that when he told him that he wanted to separate, the actor reacted by throwing the cell phone in his face. From the beginning, Johnny Depp denied such accusations and claimed that Amber Heard was trying to find a shortcut to an economic solution before the divorce decree.

In any case, the agreement was reached in August of that year: six million euros through an out-of-court agreement in exchange for withdrawing the restraining order and the request for 43,000 euros per month as a pension. The couple buried the tomahawk in a joint statement.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always united by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention to cause physical or emotional harm.”

According to People, Heard donated the six million to charity.

The case took a turn when the Daily Mail seized footage showing that it was Heard who had hit her husband, on the other end of the phone while she was apologizing. Depp claimed in that conversation that he preferred to leave home that night before things got really ugly.

“I can’t promise you that I won’t have problems again. God, sometimes I get so mad I go crazy,” Heard said. Positioning Depp as innocent, but unfortunately his acting career was almost non-existent because Hollywood had no mercy and took away his great roles forever.