Johnny Depp resurfaces to become King of France after running out of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

The race of Johnny Depp He suffered a severe blow a few years ago, which made Disney decide to do without him for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, a project that has not finished taking shape since then, and Warner invited him to leave ‘Fantastic Animals: The secrets of Dumbledore’. It was all going downhill, but it looks like his luck has changed, as he just landed his first leading role in a movie in quite some time.

Depp will be Louis XV

Of course, his new feature film will not be made in Hollywood, where according to himself it is being boycotted, since the film will be made in France. In addition, his role is the most striking, since he will give life to the King Louis XV in a production that will be shot this summer in the Palace of Versailles and the outskirts of Paris.

At the moment it is unknown what will be the story told by a film that still lacks a title. What is known is that the staging will be carried out by Maiwenn, filmmaker behind titles like ‘Mi amor’ or ‘ADN: La root del amor’.

There is also the question of whether Depp will make his first spoken performance in French here. Let’s remember that the protagonist of ‘The Ninth Gate’ lived in France for many years and speaks the language, although with a fairly marked accent.

Via | The Hollywood Reporter