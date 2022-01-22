Johnny Depp: “I think photographers leave a part of their soul in each photo” | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

The American actor Johnny Depp, who presented his latest film, “Minamata” this Friday in Barcelona (northeast Spain), believes that like the real character he plays, Eugene Smith, “photographers also leave part of their soul in each photo they do, on every click.

The film, which is screened at the BCN Film Fest, the Barcelona-Sant Jordi international film festival, begins in New York in 1971, where one of the most revered photojournalists of the Second World War, Eugene Smith, goes through a moment of crisis and feels disconnected from society and his career after the days of the conflict.

Everything changes when Life magazine sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, whose population has been devastated by mercury poisoning of the waters, the result of decades of industrial negligence, and then Smith immerses himself in the community and his images give him to the disaster a harrowing human dimension.

Dressed in a bohemian cap that resembled that of the photographer he plays and with his hands full of rings that would bring him closer to a Caribbean pirate, Deep said in a press conference that lasted almost an hour and a half that “being able to investigate the character has been fantastic.”

He declared himself “a great admirer of Eugene Smith”, a role for which he had the opportunity to come into contact with his work and speak with people who knew him.

Deep illustrated that research process as that of the “archaeologist who is excavating until he reaches a valuable treasure” and recognized that it was “a great responsibility, not only for the life that Smith had, but also for the legacy that he has left us all “.

Immersing himself in a real character, in this case a legendary photographer, has been a heartfelt experience for the actor from Kentucky and coincides with the opinion of some Native Americans, who refused to be photographed because they believed that something of their souls vanished.

“Smith thought that in one click, by taking the picture, you stole a moment and with his photos he reflected what he saw and, in a way, gave a part of his soul to portray the Minamata tragedy,” according to Depp.

The film’s director, Andrew Levitas, praised the actor, saying “he was able to easily get into the role because Johnny Depp is such a great photographer, like he was his second skin, and actually during the shoot he was taking pictures.”

Despite the confusion of some viewers, the scenes in which Smith appears with victims of the tragedy were professional actors in makeup and not real patients or victims.

Depp commented that “99% of the actors who appear are not professionals, but they took their participation seriously and the result was very organic. Marlon Brando already said it: anyone can become an actor.”

About Smith, Depp stressed that the tragedy experienced by the photojournalist in Japan was born from his suffering: “Ever since cave paintings there was a need to explain a story; and the same thing happens with addictions, you have a toolbox to talk about a story from your own truth, something that has happened to artists and writers”.

He gave as an example the painter Vincent Van Gogh, who “was an unhappy person, who consumed himself, and that made him have to self-medicate”, or the writer Charles Baudelaire, who took “opium, hashish or drank alcohol. Eugene Smith would not have arrived to be who he was if it hadn’t been for the pain he saw and experienced, though obviously you don’t necessarily have to suffer to produce art”.

Asked about the coronavirus pandemic, Depp sees “something positive”: “Donald Trump has already left (from the US presidency), he was like a thorn stuck not only in the United States, but in all countries; he was a wrong man even before he was elected, like an albatross hovering over us all”.

He did not dare to say that behind the tragedy of Miramata or the covid there are evil, diabolical forces, but, he recalled, “there are large industrial corporations that want to make money at all costs.”

Depp draws from the coronavirus that, “in addition to hatred and evil, in the world there is also love, concern, as doctors and nurses have shown in the pandemic, willing like those who throw themselves to save another person from being shot” .

For ambition, he added, “there has to be a monster, which is the consumer”, but Depp wants to think that “as always, truth and light will triumph over darkness”.

