Johnny Depp has landed his first movie role since the departure of Minimata and Fantastic Beasts

Johnny Depp has found his next project and his first movie role since 2020 minima. TOIn the midst of the legal battle that the actor maintains with his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she accused him of abusing her while they were together. Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets after a UK court ruled against him in his libel suit against The Sun, which called him a “wife beater”. A libel lawsuit against Heard is ongoing in the US.

Your next project will take the pirates of the Caribbean actor to France, Variety reports, as Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV in a film by French director Maïwenn, who will co-star in the film as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress. No plot or title for the film has been revealed, but it is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

Louis XV was nicknamed “Louis the Beloved” and reigned for 59 years, the longest in French history after Louis XIV. Despite his nickname, Louis XV died an unpopular king amid accusations of corruption. According to Variety, filming will last about three months and will take place primarily at the Palace of Versailles.

minimain which Johnny Depp played an American photographer documenting the effects of mercury poisoning on the citizens of the Japanese city, was Depp’s last film role, and really his last big project, apart from a few jobs. voice he did for the animated series. puffins.

The actor, who was revealed to be Gellert Grindelwald at the end of Fantastic beasts and where to find themplayed a major role in the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, shortly after filming began on Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s SecretsWarner Bros. asked Johnny Depp to step down from the role amid allegations from Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015 after a few years of dating. Heard filed for divorce just a year later, in the spring of 2016, at which point she accused him of domestic violence and obtained a restraining order against her. The back and forth between the couple went on for years and continues today. Discovery+ is producing a documentary in two parts, Johnny vs. Amber , which will examine their battle from both sides, including Depp’s current lawsuit against Heard, who denies abuse claims his ex-wife made in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. That case goes to trial this spring.

Amber Heard, meanwhile, will star in the long-awaited aquaman and the lost kingdom, which will hit theaters in December. Stay tuned for more on Johnny Depp’s latest movie, as well as the Johnny vs. Amber documentary, and in the meantime, check out our 2022 movie calendar to see what other movies are coming to theaters soon.