Johnny Depp has landed his first movie role since the departure of Minimata and Fantastic Beasts

Johnny Depp has found his next project and his first movie role since 2020 minima. TOIn the midst of the legal battle that the actor maintains with his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she accused him of abusing her while they were together. Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets after a UK court ruled against him in his libel suit against The Sun, which called him a “wife beater”. A libel lawsuit against Heard is ongoing in the US.

Your next project will take the pirates of the Caribbean actor to France, Variety reports, as Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV in a film by French director Maïwenn, who will co-star in the film as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress. No plot or title for the film has been revealed, but it is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

