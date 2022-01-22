Joel Coen and Pedro Almodóvar: vindicate theater on the big screen

Alfred Hitchcock he pondered the image over orality. In that immense conversation chair that he gave to Francois Truffaut (Cinema according to Hitchcock), asserted that “the dialogue must be a noise among the others, a noise that comes out of the mouths of the characters, whose actions and looks are what tell a visual story”, but that is incompatible when it comes to film versions of the dialogue. theater, because the backbone of the drama is the speech.

In times of pandemic, two adaptations were made that could not be further from Hitchcock’s point of view, since parliaments are the matter, the soul of the characters, although both productions, as a kind of tribute to the cinematographic theories of the director of Psychosis Y Birdstook care to build an impeccable aesthetic world: Joel Coens write and direct The tragedy of Macbeth (2021), from William Shakespeare; Pedro Almodóvar shot a 31-minute short film based on the human voice (2020), from Jean Cocteau.

With the elegant black and white photography of Bruno DelbonnellJoel Coen structures his story practically to the letter of Shakespeare’s text, but it is remarkable what he achieves with the scenographic austerity and human resources with which he assembles the ill-fated adventure of the lord who seizes the throne of Scotland through assassination . Denzel Washington like Macbeth and Frances McDormand like Lady Macbeth are not the most brilliant, because the narrative force is sustained in the splendid interpretation of Kathryn Hunter in three roles: the witches, and the old man who guards Fleance, son of Banquo. Hunter’s thing is off the charts: his chameleonic tongue that changes inflections and frequencies, his expressiveness, his elastic anatomy with which he contorts himself into atrocious silhouettes, his ability to transfigure himself. Thanks to the energy that light, shadow and the subtle silver tones of the image give them, Kathryn Hunter’s witches rescue Coen’s film because, to tell the truth, if it weren’t for those sinister characters, The tragedy of Macbeth it would be nothing more than a correct version of the work of the playwright of Stratford Upon-Avon.

Almodóvar is a similar case. His free adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s work (well, already in 1988 he had made a paraphrase with Women at the edge of a nervous attack: the woman who waits for her lover’s call, who waits for him to collect his things from the apartment they shared), does not offer novel elements of Almodóvar’s style (there is, as always, the careful photo of Joseph Louis Alcaine on the scenery turned a palette of colors), except for the performance of tilda swinton, who reviews the various mutations of the spirit battered by lack of love. Indifference, melancholy, anguish, despair, hatred, anger and resignation, all these emotions go through Swinton’s skin, who is accompanied by an equally sad and confused pet, the dog Dash, an additional character with which Almodóvar polishes his staging of the work that, at the time, drew less applause than fierce criticism. (the human voice always reminds me of that anecdote he told Sergei Eisenstein in Me. immoral memories: Eisenstein had two tickets for the premiere at the Cómedie Française that were given to him by Cocteau himself. He invited Paul Eluard who, bored with the protagonist’s monologue, stood up and shouted: Who are you calling?! Mr. Desbordes?!, alluding to the relationship between Cocteau and Desbordes, and then leaving the theater shouting merde! merde!)

However, we must recognize in Almodóvar his deep understanding of the female temperament, skill with which he vindicates the tedious soliloquy conceived by the French writer.

The tragedy of Macbeth can be seen on Apple TV. the human voice is available on MUBI.

