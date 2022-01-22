Joe Biden bets on recovering the production of microchips in the United States | Economy | D.W.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, welcomed this Friday (01.21.2022) Intel’s “historic” investment of 20,000 million dollars to produce semiconductors in the United States, in a context of material shortages that feeds inflation. “This is a truly historic investment in America for American workers,” he said.

Biden urged Congress to pass a bill to strengthen manufacturing, development and research to alleviate the global shortage of semiconductors. The president promised that his government will continue “using all available tools (…) to reinforce” the “economic resilience and manufacture more in the United States.” “Ultimately, it’s about national security, economic security,” he said.

“I want to see Congress approve this law right now and have it on my table” to sign it, the president said. The shortage of semiconductors is one of the examples of shortages of products that reduce production and make goods more expensive in the United States, plagued by inflation. The US president insists that galloping inflation is directly related to problems in global supply chains and urges manufacturers to bring back domestic production, particularly of semiconductors.

Intel announced today that it will break ground on two semiconductor factories near the Ohio state capital, Columbus, by the end of the year, with a goal of starting chip production as early as 2025. “Today’s announcement is the latest marker of progress in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to accelerate domestic manufacturing of critical goods like semiconductors…and create good jobs,” the White House said in a statement. Intel plans to hire 3,000 new employees for these sites, which will involve 7,000 workers to build.

The president lamented that in recent decades semiconductor manufacturers have left the United States and recalled that the country currently invests less than 1% of its GDP in research and development of chips, which has caused China to surpass it in this sector. “At the end of the day, this is about national security, economic security and jobs,” he remarked.

