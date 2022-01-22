Jesús Molina, ‘Chapito’ Sánchez and Briseño leave to face Querétaro

Chivas continues to suffer casualties ahead of the match against Queretaro. The herd reported that Jesus Molina will not be able to participate with the red and white squad, in addition to Jesus Sanchez could also be absent due to illness.

Through a statement, the Guadalajara institution announced that the captain of the Guadalajara He suffers from an ailment in the sole of his foot, so he will be under treatment to be able to rejoin the team as soon as possible, although a period of time was not stipulated for this.

“Jesús Molina presents discomfort due to plantar fasciopathy, for which he is undergoing treatment; the availability of the player is subject to the evolution of the process”, it was explained in the letter.

On the other hand, the participation of Jesus Sanchez against white roosters It will be defined until this Saturday because it presented “stomach upset”, so it will be determined at the last minute if you can participate in the confrontation.

“This Friday Jesús Sánchez had stomach problems and for this reason he could not train with the group’s peer, for which he will remain under observation and follow-up to determine his reintegration into the team,” the statement detailed.

The possible drop of the ‘shortie‘ and of Jesus Molina are added to that of Antonio Briseno, who will not be able to participate because he tested positive for Covid-19 during the tests carried out on the entire staff in the middle of the week.

