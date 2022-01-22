Jerry Jones points out that problems should be fixed in the season, not after

Jerry Jones continues to weigh the Cowboys’ year to make decisions about it

FRISCO, Texas – Asked if he had made up his mind about Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones deferred any decision in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday.

“I’m not going to go into any conversations that I’ve had with anyone regarding anything that has to do with personnel,” Jones said. “I understand the interest out there, but there’s nothing convincing. I’ve got everyone I want to have under contract, under contract. And that’s where we are.”

Jerry Jones doesn’t want to make any decisions about McCarthy at the time of his current emotions. Getty

On Wednesday, McCarthy said he had “very positive” conversations with Jones and is going through the evaluation process after the team’s disappointing wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, when asked Monday if McCarthy would return for a third season, said “absolutely” and “very confident.”

However, Jerry Jones’s unhappiness with the way the season ended was apparent during Friday’s interview.

“If I thought changing guys at any level would make us better, I would,” Jones said.

“I’m very, very frustrated and upset. You can say COVID, you can say what you want, but we’ve exhausted some very talented players over the last couple of years.”

McCarthy stressed Wednesday that penalties are the biggest problem the Cowboys have to deal with. The team led the NFL in penalties in the regular season and was penalized 14 times for 89 yards against San Francisco.

“Now let me be very clear, one of the things that bothers me is I don’t like this, ‘Well, we have to work on this in the offseason. We have to work on that. I’m not going for that,'” Jones said Friday. , without specifying McCarthy’s assessment of the team’s discipline problem. “I want those things to be acknowledged and addressed after we play Tampa after Game 1 or after we play Game 6. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things that we’re doing or not doing. ”.

Coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore have had interviews with several teams regarding head coaching openings this week.

“The team and its roles put us in a healthy position, in a position to win a Super Bowl. So I’m very careful about throwing all that down the drain because we didn’t take one of the steps in the playoffs towards the Super Bowl,” Jones reflected. when asked about the coordinators’ performances during the regular season. “So, to answer your question, I take into account a lot how well we did this year in the regular season and what the record meant. So, I will. And so, yeah, I think we did a very, very good job. to get to the playoffs.

“Still, I can’t top what we did in the playoffs.”