Jennifer Lopez wears a luxurious necklace with the name of Ben Affleck on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to expose to the public the affection they share since they made their relationship official. On this occasion, the singer used her Instagram account to show one of the luxurious gifts that the actor gave her, surprising her followers on the social network.

It is a gold necklace that bears the name of BEN, however, the gift is not recent, but on July 24, the date on which the ‘Diva del Bronx’ turned 52 years old. That day, Affleck chose to give him jewelry between chains, pendants, diamond-encrusted gold pendants in which he invested 45 thousand dollars, according to the British media, Daily Mail.

JLo wore the necklace in two recent images that she posted on her Instagram account. In the post, the singer asked her followers for fashion advice. Immediately, many noticed the luxurious detail and commented that Affleck spares no expense when it comes to pampering his girlfriend.

new stage of love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship on the singer’s 52nd birthday. It was the same interpreter who shared a series of images, where they can be seen enjoying their vacations on a luxurious yacht.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. They got engaged in November but postponed their wedding in September 2003.

Both were listed as one of the favorite couples from 2002 to 2004, but they surprised the entertainment industry with their breakup. Now, after 17 years of being separated, they resumed their courtship when the artist ended her commitment to Álex Rodríguez.

