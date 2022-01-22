Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Cristiano Ronaldo and many other stars have secured parts of their bodies

Shake up your money maker, but what happens if you break your money maker? You can always secure them.

That’s what some stars have supposedly done.

Supermodel Heidi Klum recently revealed that a client paid $2 million to insure her legs.

Over the years, a group of names in bold have created rumors for supposedly having their physical attributes protected in case of damage or loss. Here are some:

It’s been widely reported for years that singer Jennifer Lopez, known for her famous butt long before Kim Kardashian became a new beauty standard and Brazilian butt lifts became a deadly trend, had her assets insured.

And while the amounts have been reported to range from $27 million to $300 million, the “Booty” singer put the rumors behind her when she appeared in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden in 2016.

When the British late-night talk show host asked about the insurance rumors, Lopez exclaimed “No!”

“There’s no such thing as that,” he said, referring to an insurance policy on someone’s butt. However, he reflected, “I think there is a place, in your homeland, where you can secure certain things, parts of your body.”

The Puerto Rican beauty was talking about the special insurance market, Lloyd’s of London, which insured the voice of Bruce Springsteen for a whopping $6 million, Time magazine reported in 2010.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also reportedly has his hands insured for $1.6 million by the same UK-based market consisting of multiple financial backers.

Meanwhile, the woman named “the most beautiful in the world” by People magazine five times has another reason to smile. Julia Roberts insured her smile for $30 million, revealed in the 2014 book “Infographica” by Martin and Simon Toseland.

In 2011, former Playboy Playmate and reality star Holly Madison said she insured her breasts for $1 million, confirming to People, “If anything happened to my breasts, I’d be out for a few months and I’d probably be out for a while with a million. of dollars”.

ABC News reported that country music legend Dolly Parton’s “girls,” as she calls her breasts, were insured for $600,000.

According to TMZ, in 2016, Mariah Carey took out two $35 million policies: one for her famous voice and the other for her legs.

And when Rihanna was honored with Gillette’s Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess Award in 2007, the Bajan beauty insured them for a million.

When NFL player Troy Polamalu became a promoter for Head & Shoulders shampoo, Procter & Gamble took out a $1 million Lloyd’s of London policy on his long locks.

“Infographica” also listed the legs of world famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at $144 million and the full body of recent James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig at $9.5 million.